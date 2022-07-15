Delhi: Fire breaks out at Connaught Place eatery; no casualty reported

A fire broke out on Friday morning at a restaurant in central Delhi's area, officials said.

According to fire officials, information regarding the blaze at the Hi Fi Restaurant in the outer circle of was received at 5.32 am.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control around 6.35 am, they said, adding that no casualty has been reported so far.

