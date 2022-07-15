ED summons ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay in NSE-co location scam

-
ALSO READ
ED attaches assets of family, firms of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
CBI arrests Sanjay Gupta, main accused in NSE co-location scam case
Jharkhand HC defers hearing into Lalu's petition in a fodder scam case
'Vindictive politics': Aaditya Thackeray slams ED action against Raut
NSE co-location scam: CBI launches search operation in multiple cities
-
Enforcement Directorate summoned former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey today in NSE-co location case.
He has been asked to appear before them in Delhi for questioning in the illegal phone tapping of an NSE personnel matter.
On July 9, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Sanjay Pandey in connection with the illegal phone tapping of National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees.
On Friday, following the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), CBI registered a fresh case in the alleged NSE co-location scam that involves the phone tapping of NSE employees.
A senior CBI official informed that searches are underway across the country.
The fresh First Information Report (FIR) mentioned the names of former NSE Chief Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Narain and former Mumbai Commissioner Sanjay Pandey for allegedly tapping the phones of NSE officials and other irregularities.
According to a CBI official, it was said that Pandey was not reachable but he himself appeared for CBI's interrogation.
Pandey is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who retired from service on June 30.
During the investigation, it has been found that Pandey is closely related to the functioning and activities of a company called Isec Securities Pvt. Ltd.
The company had conducted a security audit of NSE around the time when alleged irregularities had taken place.
Isec Securities company was incorporated by Pandey in March 2001 and he quit as its director in May 2006. His son and mother took over the charge of the company.
It has been alleged that illegal phone tapping of NSE employees was done between 2009-17.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU