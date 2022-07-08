CBI files FIR against ex-NSE CEO Ramkrishna, fmr Mumbai commissioner Pandey

-
ALSO READ
ED questions ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna in money laundering case
Chitra Ramkrishna moves Delhi HC in NSE case; judge recuses from hearing
NSE co-location case: Court denies anticipatory bail to Chitra Ramkrishna
CBI issues LOCs against Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain, former NSE COO
In a medical first, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
-
The CBI has registered an FIR against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramkrishna for the alleged illegal phone tapping of stock market employees by the former's Information Technology company, officials said.
The CBI action comes following a complaint from the Union Home Ministry, they said.
In addition to Pandey and Ramkrishna, the CBI has also named another former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO and MD Ravi Narain in the case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at 10 locations in Mumbai, Pune, and other cities in connection with the FIR against Pandey, officials said.
It is alleged that iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd, one firm amongst a few others that conducted a security audit of NSE had illegally tapped phones of NSE employees during 2009-17, the CBI said.
The company had done audit around the time the co-location irregularities are alleged to have taken place.
The company was incorporated by Pandey in March 2001 and he quit as its director in May 2006. His son and mother later took charge of the company.
The police officer, who studied at IIT-Kanpur and Harvard University, is understood to have established the company after he resigned from service.
His resignation was not accepted by the state government and he rejoined but was not immediately given a posting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU