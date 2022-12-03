Number of NRI courts in Punjab should be increased, said NAPA official

The number of in should be increased to ensure timely delivery of justice, said Satnam Singh Chahal, the executive director of North American Punjabi Association (NAPA), on Saturday.

He said the Punjabi diaspora is excited about the meetings in Jalandhar, Mohali, Ludhiana, Moga and Amritsar announced by the government to solve their concerns.

"This is the first time in the state that a government is trying to solve issues and concerns of the Punjabi diaspora at their doorsteps. We will make sure that every participant is treated fairly and get his/her complaints addressed," Chahal said.

He said gang war is a cause of concern for the Punjabi diaspora and arms licenses should be granted to those NRIs who feel insecure.

"Justice should not be delayed and the number of should be increased to deliver justice in a time-bound manner," Chahal said.

