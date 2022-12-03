JUST IN
Not appropriate for Maharashtra ministers to visit Belagavi: Karnataka CM
IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda of addressing urgent issues
Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off direct flights between Pune and Singapore
WR to spend Rs 264 crore to build fences along Mumbai-Ahmedabad route
President Murmu to witness Navy's Operational Demonstration in Vizag
Govt has taken many steps to help persons with disabilities, says PM
Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor' for fifth day; AQI at 323
Chhattisgarh Assembly clears 2 amendment bills on reservation; quota at 76%
India to deliberate global counter-terrorism during UNSC presidency
Got Rs 16,678 cr investments in last 5 years: Yamuna Expressway Authority
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Deadly Covid variants still transmissible between species, finds study
Business Standard

India's G20 Presidency will boost global economy, open Internet: Pichai

He said that PM Modi's 'Digital India' vision has certainly been an accelerator, "and I'm proud that Google continues to invest in India

Topics
Sundar Pichai | G20 summit | India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sundar Pichai, google
Google CEO Sundar Pichai

India taking over the G20 Presidency will be an amazing opportunity to build consensus on strengthening the global economy by advancing an internet that is open, connected, secure and works for everyone, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said.

Pichai, who received the Padma Bhushan, India's highest civilian honour, from India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, in San Francisco, said that it is incredibly meaningful to be honoured in this way "by the country that shaped me".

"India is a part of me. I carry it with me wherever I go. I was fortunate to grow up in a family that cherished learning and knowledge, with parents who sacrificed a lot to make sure I had opportunities to explore my interests," Pichai said in a blog post late on Friday.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Digital India' vision has certainly been an accelerator, "and I'm proud that Google continues to invest in India, partnering with governments, businesses and communities over two transformative decades".

Google recently announced to invest $10 billion in India's digital future, working to enable more affordable internet access, building products for India's unique needs, helping businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation, and using AI to tackle big societal challenges.

"We're also investing deeply in digital skilling and have trained over 1 million women through our WomenWill Entrepreneurship Program and over 55,000 teachers in partnership with the government and local organisations," said Pichai.

The tech giant also sponsored over 100,000 Google Career Certificate sponsorships in collaboration with the Nasscom Foundation and Tata Strive.

"Earlier this year, we added 24 new languages to Google Translate using a new advancement in machine learning. Eight of them are languages native to India," said Pichai.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sundar Pichai

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 12:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.