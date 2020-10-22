October 22 as Black Day: When Pakistan invaded J&K to commit atrocities

Despite its direct involvement, Pakistan called it a 'spontaneous' attack by the tribals in response to the communal killings in J&K. But there is documentary evidence in terms of eyewitness accounts of the tribal invasion that demolishes its case. One such is of Akbar Khan, whose book 'Raiders in Kashmir' leaves no doubt about how Pakistan planned the invasion and was directly involved in it. Akbar Khan was then Director, Weapons and Equipment at GHQ.

7 Infantry Division of the concentrated in the area Murree-Abbottabad by the last light of October 21, 1947 and was ordered to be ready to move immediately into the territory to backup the tribal lashkars and consolidate their hold on the valley. One Infantry brigade was also held in readiness at Sialkot to move to Jammu. Pakistani Soldiers were sent in driblets and regular troops were mixed with invaders, an expedient which delayed but did not halt Indian advance in Kashmir.

Six lashkars advanced along the main road from Muzaffarabad to Srinagar through Domel, Uri and Baramulla, with the specific task of capturing the aerodrome and subsequently advancing to the Banihal Pass. Two lashkars were told to advance from the Hajipir Pass directly to Gulmarg. A similar force of two lashkars were told to advance from Tithwal through the Nastachhun Pass to capture Sopore, Handwara and Bandipur. Ten lashkars were asked to operate in Poonch, Bhimbar and Rawalkot area with the intention of capturing Poonch, Rajouri and then advancing to Jammu.

