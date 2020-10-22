Lightning strike leaves 26 people injured in Maharashtra's Thane

-
-
As many as 22 more people were found injured in a lightning strike incident in rural Thane on Wednesday, taking the total number of injured to 26, police said.
The police had initially reported the death of one person and four others sustaining injuries in two separate incidents of lightning in Thane yesterday.
As Maharashtra continues to witness heavy rainfall, as many as 29 people lost their lives while 16 persons died due to the rain and floods.
On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had visited rain-affected Kategao village in Osmanabad district and surveyed the damage caused to the crops.
Crops were destroyed in the torrential rainfall and flooding that occurred for over four days last week in many districts of the state.
