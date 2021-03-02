Odisha changes school timings for classes 9-12 due to hot weather forecast

Keeping in view the IMD



forecast of possible hot weather across during the summer, the government on Tuesday revised the school timings, an official notification issued by the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department said.

According to a notification, the school timings for the students of Class 9 and 11 will be from 7 am to 9 am and for Class 10 and 12 from 8 am to 12 pm.

Earlier School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash had said that the government was reviewing the situation and the school timings.

Earlier, the school timing was from 7 am to 1 pm, the notification said.

