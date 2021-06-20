Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 200-bed Covid hospital in Bhawanipatna

-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday virtually inaugurated a 200-bed state-of-the-art COVID Hospital at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi District.
As per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the hospital, complete with 16 Intensive Care Units (ICU), 16 High Dependency Units (HDU) with ventilator support and a paediatric ward, has been set up in collaboration with the Vedanta Group.
The hospital will provide high-quality treatment for COVID-19 patients in Kalahnadi, free medical care, diagnostics, medicine and food, Patnaik said while speaking at the inauguration.
He also thanked the Vedanta Group for joining hand to establish the COVID facility and said Kalahandi has witnessed significant development in the last two decades due to the efforts of the people of Kalahandi.
Highlighting the steps taken by the state government to fight the pandemic, the Chief Minister said, "Work has started on 15 oxygen plants in the state in the last few days and production of medical oxygen will begin in the next two months... Odisha has saved many lives by supplying oxygen to 18 states. It is a matter of great honor for the people of Odisha to have the opportunity to serve humanity in such a crisis situation."
He further urged people to continue following COVID-19 protocol and get vaccinated to prepared to face the possible third wave of COVID-19.
