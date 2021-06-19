West Bengal reports 2,486 new coronavirus cases, 55 fresh fatalities

-
West Bengals COVID-19 tally
rose to 14,79, 523 on Saturday as 2,486 more people tested positive for the infection, while 55 fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 17,295, a health bulletin said.
As many as 2,109 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.28 per cent.
North 24 Parganas district registered 364 new COVID-19 cases while there were 217 fresh cases in the city, the bulletin said.
Ten fresh fatalities were reported from North 24 Parganas district followed by nine in the city.
The rest of the deaths were from other districts of the state, the bulletin said.
Out of the 55 deaths, 27 were due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental.
The number of active cases rose slightly to 23,013 from 22,691 on Friday.
As many as 14,39,215 people have recovered from the disease to date.
West Bengal has so far tested 1,36, 31, 865 samples for COVID-19, including 53, 117 in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 2,74,004 people have been inoculated in the state on Saturday, a health department official said.
