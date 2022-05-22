Odisha CM Patnaik inaugurates 7 power projects worth Rs 450 crore

-
ALSO READ
Poverty rate in Odisha to go down below 10% in next 5 yrs: CM Patnaik
CM Patnaik felicitates para-Olympians for their performance in Tokyo
Odisha CM Patnaik launches 13 industrial projects worth Rs 1,218 cr
Breach of PM's security unacceptable in a democracy: Naveen Patnaik
Odisha CM inaugurates longest river bridge over Mahanadi river in Cuttack
-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday virtually inaugurated 6 high-power grid substations in Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, and Khordha districts and a 220 KV double circuit transmission line in Balangir-Kesinga, at an investment of Rs 450 crores.
The Chief Minister said that electricity is the lifeline of development.
Patnaik said that the new system would benefit farmers, students and women in Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kendujhar, Sambalpur and Khordha districts.
He said small-scale industries and irrigation projects would also benefit.
The Chief Minister said that the state government had launched the Odisha Distribution System Strengthening Project at an estimated cost of Rs 3,800 crore to provide quality electricity to the people.
Under this project as of now, 430 33/11KV substations have been operationalized.
He further informed that the government has earmarked Rs 1,800 crore in the fourth phase of the scheme to address the low-voltage problem in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU