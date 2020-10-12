Odisha coronavirus update: 93-year-old woman recovers from Covid-19

-
-
Basanti Patra, a 93-year-old woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on October 2 and was admitted to the hospital three days later, has recovered on Sunday, according to SUM Covid Hospital, Bhubaneswar.
Basanti Patra, the mother of Jaleswar legislator Aswini Kumar Patra, was diagnosed with the virus on October 2 and was admitted into the hospital three days later complaining of fever and vomiting.
The doctors, nurses and paramedics focused on her co-morbidities which included cardiac problem, kidney issue, stones in the gall bladder, hypertension and diabetes. But Patra responded to the treatment and her condition improved steadily over the last one week culminating in her discharge from the hospital.
"I am truly pleased with the kind of care my mother received in the hospital which enabled her to come around from such a situation. I thank the management of SOA Deemed to be University for doing a fantastic job in this battle against Covid-19," Aswini Kumar Patra said.
