Nagaland coronavirus update: Tally crosses 7,000-mark with 70 fresh cases

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally



crossed the 7,000-mark on Sunday as 70 more people, including 40 security personnel, tested positive for the disease, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The fresh infections increased the state's total caseload to 7,019.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "70 positive cases of COVID-19 were detected today Dimapur 51, Kohima 13, Peren 2 and one each in Tuensang, Mon, Longleng and Mokokchung districts."



Forty-nine patients - 33 from Dimapur, 15 from Kohima and one from Tuensang - were cured of the disease during the day, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state is currently at 80.98 per cent, Health and Family Welfare Department's Additional Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

now has 1,253 active cases, while 5,684 people have recovered from the disease, he said, adding that 23 COVID-19 patients died.

Altogether 59 patients have migrated to other states, Hangsing said.

Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 797, followed by Kohima at 314 and Mon at 83.

Of the total patients in the state, 3,224 are armed forces personnel and 1,552 returnees, he said.

A total of 85,973 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the state so far, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)