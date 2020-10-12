Odisha coronavirus update: Tally jumps to 254,662 with 2,423 fresh cases

Odisha's COVID-19 tally



surged to 2,54,662 on Monday as 2,423 people tested positive for the virus, while 18 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,040, a health official said.

The state's quarantine centres reported 1,417 infections and the remaining cases were detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, recorded 359 new cases followed by Angul (229) and Sundergarh (195).

"Regret to inform the demise of eighteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

Cuttack registered four deaths, while the other fatalities were reported from Balasore, Khurda, Jajpur, Sundergarh, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur and Puri ditricts, the official said.

Ganjam district alone has so far accounted for 222 deaths, followed by Khurda (176) and Cuttack (88).

As many as 53 other COVID-19 patients have also lost their lives, but the cause of their deaths were due to other reasons, he said.

now has 25,954 active cases, while 2,27,615 patients have recovered from the disease.

The state has thus far conducted over 37.96 lakh sample tests, including 41,096 on Sunday, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)