Odisha demands 2.5 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses in single lot from Centre

-
ALSO READ
Why did govt extend the interval between Covishield doses to 8 weeks?
Odisha eyes medals at 2021 Khelo India Games, to support state's new talent
Board exams to be held offline on extended schedule: Odisha minister
Odisha approves 5 mega investment proposals worth Rs 92,713 crore
Odisha reports 394 fresh coronavirus positive cases in past 24 hours
-
The Odisha government on
Thursday demanded at least 25 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine in a single lot from the Centre as it is unable to expedite the ongoing immunisation programme, a minister said.
Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das, in a letter to the central government, said the state is prepared to administer 3 lakh doses daily, but about 2-3 lakh vaccine shots are being allocated to it at a time.
Das had earlier written two more letters to the Union Health Ministry, requesting the authorities to expedite the supply of vaccines.
"I again request you to urgently supply at least 10 days of stock of Covishield (25 lakh doses) in a single lot as an emergency measure to enable us to plan sessions and undertake the vaccination programme effectively," the minister said in his latest communication.
Das also said the state has received 50,79,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of April 14.
Due to the "intermittent" supply of COVID vaccines, the sessions for immunisation "cannot be conducted as planned", he said.
The government on Thursday administered 1,54,330 doses to beneficiaries in 1,050 session sites across the state, an official said.
The state is likely to receive another consignment of 3 lakh doses of vaccines on Friday, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU