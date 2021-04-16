Pune sees 9,956 fresh coronavirus infections, reports 114 deaths

-
-
Pune district in Maharashtra reported 9,955 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its caseload to 6,85,970, a health official said.
The death toll reached 11,103 as 114 patients succumbed to the infection, he said.
"Of the 9,956 cases, 5,395 were from areas located within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the case count has grown to 3,49,424," the official said.
A total of 4,321 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.
With 2,086 new cases, the tally in Pimpri Chinchwad township grew to 1,75,405.
