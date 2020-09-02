Odisha floods: Fire Service team rescues 115, distribute relief materials

Teams of Odisha Fire Service, operating in Khordha and Puri district during the floods, have rescued a total of 115 persons as of September 1.

As per Directorate of Odisha Fire Services, 8 teams are in operation and on stand-by with powerboats and rescue gears to the flood-affected districts for rescue and relief operations.Apart from this, additional 12 teams are kept in standby at Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Institute, Naraj, Cuttack.

Six rescue teams deployed in Kanas block have rescued 62 persons from the marooned villages of Badalpur, Nuasahi, Haldipada, Badaput, and other nearby villages under the Puri district. The same team also rescued an old man from the marooned village of Badlapur under Kanas block.

The Khordha fire service team has rescued 50 persons from the marooned village of Saradhapur.All the teams involved in rescue have also taken an active part in distributing relief materials.

