Odisha govt to set up 100-bed Covid-19 hospital at Burla's VIMSAR

government has decided to set up a new 100-bed COVID-19 hospital at VIMSAR, Burla to cater to the growing need of the patients in Western

This was announced by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy who along with Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra visited Sambalpur and VIMSAR on Saturday.

"Presently operating isolation ward in VIMSAR will be developed to one 100-bed COVID hospital with ICU facilities," said Tripathy while assuring that this will be made functional very shortly within 10 days.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the COVID Pandemic situation and arrangements for the treatment of Corona patients in VIMSAR during this visit.

Earlier, the state government has decided to set up new COVID-19 hospitals and expand the additional facility in the existing hospitals in three districts including Cuttack, Koraput, and Khordha. The decision has been taken on the recommendation of the Technical Expert Committee.

As many as 3,543 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,20,221, the health department informed on Saturday.

