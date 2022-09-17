Odisha logs 233 Covid-19 cases including 34 children, active tally at 1,630

-
-
Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,31,586 on Saturday as 233 more people, including 34 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.
The state had recorded 214 infections on Friday.
Odisha's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 9,186 as no fresh fatality was reported. Besides, 53 other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.
The state now has 1,630 active cases, while 13,20,717 patients have recovered from the disease to date, including 267 in the last 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was at 1.63 per cent as 14,314 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.
First Published: Sat, September 17 2022. 16:21 IST