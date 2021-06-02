Odisha logs record 40 fresh coronavirus fatalities, 8,399 new cases

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Odisha on Wednesday registered 40 more deaths due to COVID-19, the highest so far in a single day, pushing the toll to 2,831, a health department official said.
At least 8,399 new coronavirus-positive cases raised the caseload in the coastal state to 7,82,131, he said.
Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, "Regret to inform the demise of forty COVID positive patients, while under treatment in hospitals."
Five fresh fatalities each were reported from Angul, Cuttack, Kalahandi and Khurda, four from Jharsuguda, three each from Boudh and Rayagada and two each from Deogarh, Nabarangpur and Sambalpur.
One patient each succumbed to the infection in Balasore, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Malkangiri, the official said.
Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.
Khurda district reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 1,102, followed by Cuttack (766) and Jajpur (514).
At least 11,095 people were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,92,027.
Odisha now has 87,220 active cases, the official said.
The state has so far conducted over 1.19 crore sample tests for COVID-19, including 66,683 on Tuesday, and the positivity rate stands at 6.57 per cent.
Altogether, 78,26,597 doses of vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries till Tuesday, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU