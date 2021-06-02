Dharmendra Pradhan launches 7-day Covid vaccination drive in Indian Oil HQ

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday inaugurated a seven-day vaccination drive against COVID-19 at the Indian Oil Headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

The free vaccination drive, aimed at inoculating employees and family members of the oil company, plans to administer 200 doses per day, the Union Minister said in a series of tweets in Odia.

He also mentioned that the drive has been undertaken in collaboration with Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

"The mega vaccination drive, which was launched for Covid-fighters of the company, will provide free vaccinations to the company's petrol pump attendants, LPG and petrol distributors, oil tanker transporters, other employees and their family members," he tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Union Minister had visited Covid wards and ICUs in ESI Hospital of Odisha's Angul district wearing a PPE suit. He interacted with Covid patients, doctors, medical staff, and hospital management of ESI Hospital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)