After 46 days, Rajasthan starts gradual unlocking from Wednesday

Nearly 46 days into lockdown forced by the second wave of Covid-19, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday started its partial unlocking process with several shops allowed to reopen between 6am and 11am as per the guidelines issued by the authority.
The state has been under lockdown since April 17.
However, shopping malls and AC shopping complexes remained closed, while the shops in non-AC shopping complexes were allowed to reopen.
Authorities said that although shops are allowed to open from Tuesday to Friday between 6 am and 11 am, but there will be a complete curfew from Friday 12 noon to Tuesday 5 am in the state.
Earlier there were doubts about Jaipur's gradual unlocking, but on Tuesday, the District Collector Antar Singh Nehra cleared the air and announced that shops will be allowed to reopen in the state capital from 6 am to 11 am as the positivity rate is under 10 per cent.
The non-AC shopping complexes have made an arrangement of opening alternate floors each day.
It has been ordered that those markets flouting Covid protocols will be sealed for around one week.
Till June 7, all government offices shall remain open with 25 per cent staff occupancy from 9.30 am to 4 pm, and after June 7, this occupancy will be increased to 50 per cent.
Meanwhile, cinema halls, theatres, multiplex, swimming pool, gym, auditorium, stadiums, park, gardens and plying of city buses shall remain closed.
Marriage ceremonies are not permitted till June 30 except in court and houses with guest numbers capped at 11.
