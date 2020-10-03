Odisha provides uniform to 1.4 mn pre-school children on Gandhi Jayanti

-
-
The Odisha government has distributed two sets of uniform to 14.83 lakh pre-school children in the state on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
As per the Women and Child Development Department, these uniforms have been distributed as per the colour composition (blue colour pants and pink colour shirts) in 61,040 Anganwadi centres under the state government's "Malati Devi Prak Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana" as many as 1,344 Self Help Groups (SHGs) across the state were engaged in the uniforms' stitching and supply.
The department has stated that the provision of two sets of uniforms for pre-school children under "Malati Devi Prak Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana" is an important initiative of the state government.
Pre-school children also look forward to getting new uniforms that keep them interested to attend Anganwadi Centers (AWCs) to avail a host of other Anganwadi Services including Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) and Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE).
