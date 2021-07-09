Odisha registers record 61 coronavirus deaths, 2,806 more cases

-
Odisha on Friday reported record 61 COVID-19 deaths and 2,806 more cases, a Health Department official said.
The state's Covid-19 toll climbed to 4,476 with the latest deaths, he said.
"This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19," the state Health Department tweeted.
Khurda accounted for 11 of the latest deaths, followed by Bargarh, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj and Puri (six each).
Besides, 53 other COVID-19 patients have succumbed due to comorbidities, the official said.
The state has so far reported 9,35,136 COVID-19 cases.
Of the new infections, 1,613 were detected at quarantine centres while the rest 1,193 were local contact cases.
Khurda district reported the highest 590 new cases, followed by Cuttack (441), Jajpur (252), Balasore (153) and Puri (138).
There are 27,429 active cases in the state at present.
There are 5,001 active cases in Khurda and 4,169 in Cuttack, because of which these two districts are in the 'Red Zone'.
In the last 24 hours, 2,896 patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,03,178.
The new cases were detected after testing 78,560 samples.
The Health Department said it will begin vaccination of pregnant women after July 15.
ANM, ASHA, Anganwadi workers and other health workers have been directed to complete training on vaccinating pregnant women, the state's nodal officer for immunisation Bijay Panigrahi said.
Additional Chief Secretary, Health, PK Mohapatra issued instructions to all the District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers to start preparations for inoculating pregnant women.
