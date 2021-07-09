FinMin estimates 670 mn vaccine doses will be given before festive season

-
ALSO READ
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
Is Covid-19 vaccination lower in states with greater minority numbers?
Economic Affairs Secy Tarun Bajaj to take charge of revenue department
Covid vaccination Phase-II: Check if you are eligible to get a shot
-
Going by the vaccination rate for June, the Finance Ministry on Friday said that it estimates 670 million Covid-19 vaccines will be administered before September under the Centre's revised centralised vaccination policy. Further, it has asked certain States such as Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand to ramp up their vaccination drive as greater coverage could provide a crucial boost to domestic demand.
The average vaccination rate doubled in June to 4.13 million doses from 1.93 million in May after the implementation of the new vaccination policy on June 21, the finance ministry said.
“Maintaining a rapid pace of the vaccination drive and quickly bridging health care infrastructure gaps across both urban and rural areas would emerge as the most sustainable stimulus for durable recovery of the Indian economy. At the current inoculation pace, it is estimated that India will administer over 670 million doses before the festive season begins in September. A significant coverage by the vaccine could provide a crucial boost for domestic demand. Vaccination remains the key guard against any prospective future waves and the coverage of the population needs to be enhanced across all States," the finance ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) said in its Monthly Economic Review for June.
The report further said that resilient tax collections by the Centre in the first two months of the current fiscal and sustained momentum in capital expenditure, particularly in the road and rail sector, augurs well for pivoting targeted fiscal support for continued economic recovery.
The report said the recent economic relief package would further oil the wheels of the capex cycle via implementation of the production-linked scheme and streamlining of processes for public partnership projects and asset monetisation.
Consumption sentiment is expected to pick up with further enhancement of employment support under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana (ANBRY) and wider Bharat-Net digitisation coverage.
Free food grains and enhanced fertiliser subsidies under the package along with continued MGNREGA implementation, on the other hand, would serve as a cushion for rural demand in the coming quarters, report noted.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU