Odisha relaxes EMD, bid security, liquidated damage for vax tender bidders

Odisha government on Friday relaxed Earnest Money Deposit (EMD), Bid security, and Liquidated Damage for the bidders willing to participate in global e-tender floated by the state government to provide COVID-19 vaccine.
The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today, which approved the terms of Global Tender documents in respect of procurement of vaccines for Covid-19 pandemic, said the Chief Secretary.
The Performance Security of 3 per cent has also been waived off by the government to enable larger participation in e-tender.
"Basing on the queries of bidders and to make the participation of bidders more flexible, amendments have been incorporated as suggested by the designated committee of OSMCL," said a statement issued by the state government.
"Keeping the overall view of vaccinating the targeted population within a period of 4 months and limited suppliers of vaccines in the world market, the bid document has been prepared in a manner that it will send a positive signal to the sellers. Relaxation in EMD, Bid security, and Liquidated Damage has been provided to attract the bidders," it added.
According to the statement, to facilitate the participation of the manufacturer, vaccines will be stored at supercool temperature and the storage condition has been revised up to minus 20 degree Celsius subject to the condition that the vaccines will remain stable and maintain their potency at 2 degree Celsius to 8-degree Celsius for at least 12 hours.
The Odisha government has announced a vaccination policy initiative under which the population in the age group of 18-44 years will be provided free vaccines at the cost of the State exchequer.
For this purpose, State Govt has decided to procure the vaccines from the open market through global tender by Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd, (OSMCL), and the Global Tender was floated on May 14. Pre-bid meeting was held on May 19.
