Over 200 new positive Covid-19 cases in Odisha for fifth consecutive day

-
ALSO READ
84.5% of new Covid cases being reported from eight states: Health Ministry
LIVE: 447 adverse events following vaccination seen so far, most are minor
Coronavirus LIVE: Kerala reports 1,792 fresh cases, 15 deaths in 24 hrs
Five states record sharp rise in daily Covid-19 cases: Health Ministry
Coronavirus LIVE: Mumbai sees 3,775 new cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours
-
The Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Odisha with 208 fresh positive cases and one death in the last 24 hours, informed the health department on Monday.
More than 200 new positive cases have been reported for the fifth consecutive day in the state.
A 35-year-old male Covid positive patient of Kalahandi district, who was also suffering from Diabetic Keto-acidosis with chronic kidney disease, succumbed to the deadly virus, the department said.
Of the fresh positives, 122 were detected in quarantine centres while the rest 86 are local transmission cases.
Nuapada reported a maximum 36 cases followed by Khordha (33), Bargarh and Kalahandi (22 each) and Cuttack (15).
With the new Covid cases, the caseload rose to 3,40,402 in Odisha. The active cases in the state stood at 1737.
Meanwhile, the state government on Monday said government schools will not be closed for the students of Class IX and XI.
National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar (XIMB), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, Allen Institute Bhubaneswar and a private college in Cuttack have reported positive cases in the past few days.
"Only the students of private educational institutions who have come to the state from outside hotspot destinations have been infected with the virus. No one from government schools or hostels in Odisha has tested positive for Covid-19 yet. The decision regarding closing the schools have not been taken yet," said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.
He said the schools are conducting classes by following all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
--IANS
cd/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU