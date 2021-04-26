Odisha reports 6,599 new coronavirus cases, 9 fatalities in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Govt to increase budget for MSMEs next year: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
Odisha bags 'Best state of the decade for promotion of sports' award
US sanctions Syria's Central Bank, 9 other entities, 7 individuals
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches 'mask abhiyan' against Covid-19
Five-time Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik declares assets worth Rs 65 crore
-
As many as 6,599 new COVID-19 cases, 3,464 recoveries and nine deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, informed state health department on Monday.
With this, the total number of confirmed cases soared to 4,14,056 of which 3,62,931 have recovered and 1,997 succumbed so far. The active cases stand at 49,075.
Of the fresh cases, 3,827 were detected among people in quarantine and 2,772 were local contacts.
As per the state government data, out of the total reported cases, Khurda accounted for the most number of cases with 958 followed by Kalahandi with 518 cases, and Cuttack with 488 cases.
The state government has so far tested a total of 99,17,894 samples.
Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced free vaccination against COVID-19 for all citizens of the state in the age group of 18 to 44 years.
The State Government will spend Rs 2,000 crore on this vaccination drive, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU