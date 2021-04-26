Covid: Natco Pharma seeks approval for Molnupiravir capsules phase 3 trials

-
ALSO READ
Natco Pharma Q2 net profit rises 73% to Rs 204 crore on robust sales
'Towering visionary' who laid country's foundation: Cong pays tributes to Nehru
Universities in Delhi gear up to curb Covid cases with stricter guidelines
Sun Pharma gains 6% on good Q3 results, Rs 5.50 per share interim dividend
Sun Pharma gains 10% in two days on healthy September quarter results
-
: Natco Pharma Limited on
Monday said it applied to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for approval of Phase-III clinical trial of Molnupiravir Capsules for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients.
American pharma major Merck along withRidgeback Biotherapeuticshasdeveloped Molnupiravir(MK-4482).
According to a press release from the city-based drug maker, pre-clinical data have shown that Molnupiravir has broad anti-influenza activity, including highly potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication.
"Patients treated with Molnupiravir achieved response within 5 days of therapy indicating that the duration of treatment with Molnupiravir is short, with the additional advantage of being an oral therapy," it said.
NATCO is hoping that CDSCO would give emergency approval of this drug based on "compassionate use" for patients.
"Compassionate use" approval is given for investigational drugs so that a patient with an immediately life-threatening condition can gain access to the drug.
The company is ready to launch the product this month if approval is given.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU