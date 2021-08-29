UP: Bareilly court acquits 12 Tablighi Jamaat members, including 9 Thais

-
ALSO READ
HC allows 50 people to offer namaz at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan
More than 300 held for crimes exploiting Covid-19 crisis, says Delhi Police
Delhi's Sadar Bazar partially shut till July 13 due to Covid violation
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South
-
Twelve members of Tablighi Jamaat, including nine Thai nationals, were acquitted for lack of evidence by a local court here on Friday, officials said.
Defence counsel Milan Kumar Gupta said that a case was lodged against 12 members of the Tablighi Jamaat, including the nine Thai nationals, two persons from Tamil Nadu, and one local.
They were arrested last year from a mosque in Shahjahanpur allegedly for violation of pandemic guidelines.
A case was registered against them at Sadar police station in Shahjahanpur under various sections of the IPC, Epidemic Act, Disaster Management Act, Foreigners Act and Passport Act.
The hearing of the case was held in Bareilly.
Gupta said during the hearing of the case, the members of the Tablighi Jamaat pleaded innocence.
A spate of cases was registered against members of Tablighi Jamaat after it held a meeting at a markaz in Nizamuddin area in Delhi last March.
The meeting was attended by people from different countries including Indonesia and Thailand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU