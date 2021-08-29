71 new Covid-19 cases push Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 52,831

Seventy-one more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the total caseload in the northeastern state to 52,831, a senior health official said here on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 260, as no new fatality due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Lower Subansiri reported the highest number of fresh cases with 12, followed by the Capital Complex Region and Lower Dibang Valley at 10 each, West Siang (7), Upper Siang (6), Pakke Kessang (5), East Siang (4), three each from Leparada, ChAanglang and West Kameng, two from Papumpare and one each from Kamle, Lohit, Longding, Tawang, Shi-Yomi and Tirap district respectively, the official said.

Sixty-eight new cases were detected through rapid antigen test, two through RT-PCR and one through TrueNAT method, the official said.

currently has 1,063 active COVID-19 cases, while 51,508 patients have recovered from the disease, including 120 on Saturday, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 97.49 per cent while the active percentage stands at 2.01 and the positivity rate at 2.52 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 219, followed by Lower Subansiri (106), West Kameng (102), Papumpare and Upper Siang with 78 cases each.

Altogether, 10,50,462 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 2,814 on Saturday, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 9,50,510 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state.

