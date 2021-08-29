71 new Covid-19 cases push Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 52,831

-
ALSO READ
Arunachal Pradesh reports 475 new Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths in 24 hours
China to connect Tibet with high-speed bullet trains before July: Official
319 new Covid-19 cases push Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 48,884
Arunachal Pradesh reports highest single-day spike of 244 Covid-19 cases
Arunachal Pradesh reports 370 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death
-
Seventy-one more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the total caseload in the northeastern state to 52,831, a senior health official said here on Sunday.
The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 260, as no new fatality due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
Lower Subansiri reported the highest number of fresh cases with 12, followed by the Capital Complex Region and Lower Dibang Valley at 10 each, West Siang (7), Upper Siang (6), Pakke Kessang (5), East Siang (4), three each from Leparada, ChAanglang and West Kameng, two from Papumpare and one each from Kamle, Lohit, Longding, Tawang, Shi-Yomi and Tirap district respectively, the official said.
Sixty-eight new cases were detected through rapid antigen test, two through RT-PCR and one through TrueNAT method, the official said.
Arunachal Pradesh currently has 1,063 active COVID-19 cases, while 51,508 patients have recovered from the disease, including 120 on Saturday, Jampa said.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 97.49 per cent while the active percentage stands at 2.01 and the positivity rate at 2.52 per cent, the official said.
The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 219, followed by Lower Subansiri (106), West Kameng (102), Papumpare and Upper Siang with 78 cases each.
Altogether, 10,50,462 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 2,814 on Saturday, Jampa said.
State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 9,50,510 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU