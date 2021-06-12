Odisha's coronavirus cases decline but fatalities continue to rise

Odisha reported 4,852 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the lowest daily rise in the last 50 days, a Health Department official said.

However, the state recorded the highest single-day fatalities as 47 more people died.

Odisha has so far reported 3,257 deaths and 8,43,313 COVID-19 cases, the official said.

The latest deaths were reported from 17 districts with Khurda recording the highest six fatalities, while five patients lost their lives in Cuttack.

The state's daily rise in COVID-19 cases came down to 4,852 in the last 24 hours. On April 21, Odisha had reported 4,851 cases.

Of the new infections, 2,765 were detected at quarantine centres, while the rest 2,087 were local contact cases.

Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest 649 new cases, followed by Cuttack (505) and Jajpur (382).

There are 62,515 active cases in the state at present.

In all, 7,81,488 patients have recovered, including 8,516 on Friday.

The state tested 67,122 samples in the last 24 hours.

Odisha has so far administered 87,97,992 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced an additional package of Rs 25 crore for COVID-19 management in 11 districts of western Odisha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)