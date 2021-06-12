HCL provides 17 imported ready-to-use oxygen plants to Delhi govt

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
IT firm HCL Technologies on Saturday announced that it has provided 17 ready-to-use imported oxygen plants to the Delhi government.
These plants are aimed at ensuring oxygen support to COVID-19 patients across various hospitals in the national capital as well as enabling the Delhi government to be adequately prepared for a possible third wave of the pandemic, it said.
These plants were inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra in a virtual ceremony.
The oxygen plants have been imported from France and are now deployed across seven hospitals in the city, the company said in a statement.
The total combined capacity of the 17 plants is 7,300 litres per minute (LPM).
The 17 plants are part of the total 21 ready-to-use Oxygen plants that HCL has committed to provide to the state government.
The remaining four plants have also arrived in Delhi and will be installed over the next few days, the company added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU