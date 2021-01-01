Odisha sanctions 12 new projects worth Rs 73 crore for agriculture sector

In a step towards sustainable agriculture and doubling of farmers' income, the government on Thursday sanctioned 12 new projects worth Rs 7,295.25 lakh under Remunerative Approach for Agriculture and Allied sector Rejuvenation.

As per an official release, the projects have been sanctioned in the state-level sanctioning committee meeting held via video conferencing under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

"A total number of 12 projects worth Rs 7295.25 lakhs were presented by the project proponents. Considering their importance and feasibility, Chief Secretary Tripathy accorded approval to the projects. These projects would be financed both by the Central and state governments on a 60:40 sharing basis," the government said.

It stated that the major projects approved included the promotion of pheromone traps for managing all armyworm and insects on crops, e-paste surveillance and management, promotion of soil less nursery in tribal regions, promotion of high-value crops, a supply of kitchen garden kits, support to WSHGs for mushroom cultivation, planting material support for flower cultivation, renovation and modernization of old diary plants, promotion of nutria garden in tribal areas, constriction of seed storage godown at nine places in different districts, the supply of mango grafts for backyard plantation, and, the supply of mix fruit plants for backyard plantation.

"The committee also considered and approved the Annual Action Plan (APP) of Rs 9136 lakh under different sub-schemes like Bringing Green Revolution to Eastern India (Rs 8884 lakh), Reclamation of Problematic Soils ( Rs 250 lakh), and Crop diversification Programme ( Rs 1.960 lakh)," the government added.

The release said that considering the COVID impact on filed level activities, Chief Secretary Tripathy granted a time extension for 26 major projects in horticulture, aquaculture, orchids, breeder seed processing, fish processing, coconut, and integrated farming.