Farmers protest Live: Deadlock continues as farm unions call to repeal laws
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at various borders of the national capital for more than a month against the laws
A farmer shout slogans during a protest against farm bills at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Thursday.
Farmers' protest LIVE updates day 37: There is no alternative to demands of legal guarantee for MSP and repealing the new agri laws, farmer leaders said days after talks with the Centre as the deadlock continued. The next meeting of government with farmers will take place on January 4.
The Haryana Police on Thursday used a water cannon and tear gas as farmers on tractor-trailers broke through barricades at the Shahjahanpur border with Rajasthan, trying to push towards the national capital. While farmers on around 25 tractor-trailers pushed past the Haryana Police barriers, others stayed behind on the Rajasthan side of the Shahjahanpur-Rewari border, police said.
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at various borders of the national capital for more than a month against the laws and are demanding that these be repealed. The government has presented these laws, enacted in September, as major agriculture reforms aimed at helping farmers and increasing their income, but the protesting unions fear that the new legislations have left them at the mercy of big corporates.
