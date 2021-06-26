JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Delta 'most transmissible' variant, growing fast in unvaccinated: WHO chief

India records 48,698 Covid-19 cases, 1,183 deaths in last 24 hours
Business Standard

Odisha will be slum-free by 2023, focus on improving welfare: Minister

Odisha will be made slum-free by 2023 as the state is focusing on improving health and education and strengthening drinking water supplies among other welfare measures, a minister said on Friday

Topics
Odisha  | Slums | welfare schemes

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Slum dwellers, oblivious of social distancing guidelines, queue up to receive face masks from the members of the National Human Rights and Crime Control Organization during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Amritsar. Photo PTI
Slum dwellers. Photo PTI

Odisha will be made slum-

free by 2023 as the state is focusing on improving health and education and strengthening drinking water supplies among other welfare measures, a minister said on Friday.

This was stated by Odishas Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena on social media.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched the slum up-gradation programme in September last year, saying all slums in the state would be converted into model colonies in the next three years.

"The slums will be completely developed with emphasis on electricity, roads, education, health, drinking water, and sanitation," Jena said.

The Odisha government had on Thursday directed officials of all urban local bodies (ULBs) to ensure that 25 per cent of their respective annual budgets are spent on the development of slums under their jurisdiction.

Director Municipal Administration (DMA) Sangramjit Nayak asked the ULB officials to regularly monitor the spending and assign quarterly targets.

As per the Housing and Urban Development Department's estimates, Rs 2,895 crore (excluding salaries) will be allocated to the 114 ULBs during the two financial years 2020 -21 and 2021-22, of which Rs 723.75 crore has to be spent on slum development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, June 26 2021. 09:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU