Jaishankar discusses regional, global issues with his Greek counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, with whom he had a productive discussion on regional and global issues.
Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Greece, said that the European country is an important partner in India's broader European Union (EU) engagement and looked forward to formal talks on Saturday.
"Thank FM @NikosDendias for a warm welcome to Greece. A productive discussion on regional and global issues. Greece is an important partner in our broader EU engagement. Look forward to our formal talks tomorrow," he tweeted.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had announced on Thursday that Jaishankar will embark on a two-day bilateral visit to Greece on Friday to hold talks with his Greek counterpart.
Following Greece, Jaishankar will travel to Italy to attend the G20 Ministerial meeting, MEA spokesperson Arnidam Bagchi said during a weekly briefing.
"EAM Jaishankar will be leaving tomorrow for the visit to Greece and to Italy. In Greece, he is making a bilateral visit on June 25-26 to hold talks with Greece counterpart along with other engagement," Bagchi said.
The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the EU.
Since December 2020, Italy holds the Presidency of the G20. The Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting is one of the ministerial meetings organized as part of the G20 Leaders Summit 2021.
