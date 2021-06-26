ED arrests 2 aides of ex-Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh in PMLA case

The (ED) has arrested two aides of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a case against the politician related to a Rs 100 crore bribery charges, officials said on Saturday.

They said Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde have been arrested, after about nine hours of questioning, under provisions of the Prevention of Act (PMLA).

They alleged that the two were not cooperating during the questioning that was being held at the central probe agency's office in Ballard Estate in Mumbai.

