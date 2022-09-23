JUST IN
Kerala HC raps Bharat Jodo Yatra for flex boards, banners along highways
SC stays proceedings against B S Yediyurappa in alleged corruption case
NGT slaps over Rs 2,000 crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
PM Modi tells states to focus on green growth, net-zero target till 2070
Maha govt commissions TISS to assess social, financial status of Muslims
New telecom bill likely to be introduced in 6-10 months: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Diabetes burden: India lost 45 years of healthy life per person in 2021
Kerala High Court initiates suo motu case against PFI's call for bandh
SC transfers all FIRs against Navika Kumar to Delhi in Nupur Sharma case
SC issues notice to Centre on plea against forced religious conversion
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Lucknow Bench sentences Mukhtar Ansari five-year jail in Gangster Act case
Business Standard

Office leasing for all grades of buildings down 25% in Aug annually: Report

The total leasing of office space for all grades of buildings fell 25% in August across seven major cities to 3.9 million square feet as against same month last year on lower demand

Topics
Office space leasing | Office

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Office conference
Representative image

The total leasing of office space for all grades of buildings fell 25 per cent in August across seven major cities to 3.9 million square feet as against same month last year on lower demand, according to property consultant JLL India.

The aggregate office market leasing activities refer to transactions for all grades or types of buildings in the top 7 cities (Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata). The data includes confirmed pre-commitments and term renewals. Deals in the discussion stage are not included.

Total office leasing activities stood at 5.2 million square feet in August 2021.

"Overall market traction was slower in the month of August 2022, down by 25 per cent y-o-y (year-on-year) at 3.9 million square feet, mostly due to lower pre-commitments," JLL said in a report.

The leasing in August fell 56 per cent from 8.8 million square feet in July this year.

Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru were the top three cities, accounting for three-fourth of all leasing activities in the August 2022 monthly leasing activity tracker.

According to the JLL data, India's office Grade A (premium) stock stood at 732 million square feet at the end of the March quarter. The office stocks of other grades were 370 million square feet, taking the total stock to around 1.1 billion square feet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Office space leasing

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 15:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.