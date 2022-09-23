SC stays proceedings against B S Yediyurappa in alleged corruption case

-
ALSO READ
Yediyurappa's son denied ticket for bypolls, minister hints at bigger role
K'taka BJP likely to recommend MLC ticket for Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra
Denied ticket by BJP for K'taka bypoll, Yediyurappa's son appeals for calm
Biocon bribery case: CBI moves Delhi HC for custody of accused officials
SC stays HC order refusing to quash corruption case against B S Yediyurappa
-
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed proceedings against former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa in an alleged corruption case.
A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli issued notice to the private complainant on a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court order restoring the complaint against Yediyurappa and others.
"There shall be a stay of proceedings so far as the petitioner is concerned," the bench said.
The Karnataka High Court on September 7 had restored a private complaint against Yediyurappa and his family members. The complainant had accused him of taking bribe for awarding government contracts.
A Sessions court had earlier dismissed a plea seeking a probe into the allegations of corruption against Yediyurappa as the then Governor had refused to sanction it.
T J Abraham, a social activist, had lodged the complaint alleging that Yediyurappa and his family members had taken bribe from Ramalingam Construction Company and other shell companies in return for awarding Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) contracts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 14:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU