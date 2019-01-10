Soon, for jumping a signal in Delhi you get a challan in your phone's inbox

The is working on several projects based on cutting-edge technology to improve management system in the city and check errant drivers, senior officials said Wednesday.

The will soon be the first in the country to have an Intelligence Management System (ITMS).

The project, with an estimated cost of around Rs 1,000 crore, will enhance the existing system in the capital and it will be implemented in three phases, the officials said.

The has approved the proposal sent by the Police, they said.

The is planning to install a 3D radar-based Red Light Violation Detection Camera (RLVD) system at 24 junctions across the city to monitor people jumping the red light.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 20 crore and is likely to be completed by July this year, the officials said.

With this project, automatic issuance of notices will be sent to traffic violators through for effective prosecution.

This year, the Delhi Police are also going to install gantry-mounted radar-based Over Speed Detection System at 100 locations on major roads, the officials said.

The project estimated to be of Rs 27 crore will likely be completed by July 2019, they said.

It will help to prevent road accidents due to over-speeding.

In 2019, more speed checking cameras and speed guns would be acquired, the officials said.

Also, a new system will be implemented in collaboration with the Informatics Centre to ensure transparent prosecution of violators, they said.

The system will help in building database of repeat offenders. It will also ensure for officers to ascertain the previous history of traffic violators.

The 19 crore project will be completed by May this year, the officials added.