Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets US special envoy John Kerry

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday discussed efforts to revamp strategic energy partnership between India and the US with the visiting US Presidential Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry.
Calling his meeting "productive", Pradhan tweeted that the discussions focused "on collaborating on technology and finance to further develop mutually beneficial low-carbon pathways in fast-growing India's energy market, including in gas, RE, biofuels & in hydrogen."
RE stands for renewable energy.
"Also, discussed the ongoing efforts to revamp the strategic energy partnership with Energy Secretary @SecGranholm with focus on cleaner and green energies, including through the deployment of future technologies for carbon capture, battery storage and hydrogen," he added.
Late last month, Pradhan had a meeting with US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm to discuss revamping strategic energy partnership between the two nations with a greater focus on cleaner energy sectors.
The two leaders had agreed to prioritise greater collaboration in the cleaner energy sectors of biofuels, CCUS (carbon capture, utilisation and storage), hydrogen production and carbon sequestration through technology exchange, joint R&D through Partnership to Advance Clean Energy Research (PACE-R), among other initiatives.
"Both sides agreed to convene the third meeting of a revamped India-US Strategic Energy Partnership at an early date," an official statement issued after that meeting had said.
"They decided to intensify the efforts to take advantage of the complementarities of both the countries - advanced US technologies and rapidly growing India's energy market, for a win-win situation through a cleaner energy route with low carbon pathways."
On his meeting with Kerry, Pradhan said the US envoy appreciated India's climate commitments.
"Mr. @JohnKerry appreciated India's significant progress in its climate ambition and lauded Prime Minister @narendramodi's spiritual and emotional commitment to climate change," he tweeted.
