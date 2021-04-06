Prakash Javadekar meets John Kerry, discusses climate, joint research

-
Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Tuesday met John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for Climate, and discussed a range of issues including climate, finance, joint research and collaboration.
"Had an engaging and fruitful discussion with Mr. @JohnKerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. We discussed a range of issues including #ClimateFinance, joint research and collaboration etc," Javadekar tweeted.
John Kerry is in India for consultations on increasing climate ambition ahead of US President Joe Biden's Leaders Summit on Climate. He is visiting India as a part of his Asian tour.
He is the second top official of the Biden Administration visiting India. In March, US Defence secretary Lloyd Austin visited New Delhi.
Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a virtual leaders summit on climate scheduled later this month.
The US Embassy in their statement said: "As one of the world's largest economies and a global leader in science and innovation, India is a critical part of the solution to the climate crisis. We see India as an important partner on future clean energy research, development, and deployment, not least because of their successful domestic agenda in this area.
