Omicron: Kerala imposes restrictions on attendance at weddings, funerals

In the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases and the rising threat from the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Kerala government on Tuesday restricted the number of attendees to 75 in weddings, funerals, social, political and cultural programmes in closed spaces while allowing 150 persons in open spaces.
The decision was taken in a high-level meeting convened by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today.
Kerala reported 3,640 new cases, 30 deaths, 2363 recoveries in the last 24 hours, informed the state government.
Active cases in the state stand at 20,180.
After 423 deaths were added to the death tally as per the new guidelines of the Central government, the total number of deaths in Kerala from COVID-19 infection went up to 48,637 said Kerala govt in an official statement.
Kerala has reported a total of 185 Omicron cases so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
As far as the COVID-19 vaccination in the state is concerned, a total of 15.43 lakh children are eligible in the age group of 15 to 18 years for the COVID-19 vaccination, out of which, two per cent of beneficiaries have been given vaccination.
