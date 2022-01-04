India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 147 crore

-
More than 147 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses have been administered so far in India under the Nationwide vaccination drive, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, India reported 37,379 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 3.24 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.
With this, the country's COVID-19 case tally has risen to 3,48,08,886.
According to Health Ministry, the country has so far reported 1,892 cases of Omicron of which 766 have been recovered.
The Ministry informed that India's active caseload presently is at 1,71,830, accounts for 1 per cent of the country's total cases, and is currently at 0.49 per cent.
The weekly positivity rate is at 2.05 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 3.24 per cent.
With the recovery of 11,007 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 3,43,06,414. The current recovery rate is at 98.13 per cent.
The country also reported 124 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,82,017.
