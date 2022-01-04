Covid fear and stress can impair cognitive functions, finds study

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
-
Worries and anxiety over the Covid-19 pandemic can impair basic cognitive functions, leading to poorer decision making, delays in mental processing speed, and alteration of the perception of risk, finds a study.
The study led by researchers at McGill University and The Neuro - Montreal Neurological Institute - Hospital surveyed 1,517 people to assess the lingering impacts of the pandemic on a combination of cognitive tasks, targeting vital brain functions such as processing and maintaining information, The Times of Israel reported.
"The impairments associated with worry observed here suggest that under periods of high stress, like a global pandemic, our ability to think, plan, and evaluate risks is altered," Kevin da Silva Castanheira, the lead author of the study and a graduate student in McGill's Department of Psychology, was quoted as saying.
The survey asked subjects to rate their concerns over Covid-19, and then challenged them with various cognitive tests and compared the results to pre-pandemic samples. The tests measured things like reaction to stimuli - the ability to process and interpret information, and risk assessment.
The results showed that people who felt higher rates of fear or worry related to the pandemic did not perform as highly on simple cognitive tasks, and were more likely to experience "reduced information processing speed, ability to retain information needed to perform tasks, and heightened sensitivity to the odds they were given when taking risks".
"The impact of stress and of worry on cognitive function are well known, but are typically studied in the laboratory setting," said Madeleine Sharp, a neurologist at The Neuro. "Here, we're able to extend these findings by studying the effects of a real-world stressor in a large sample."
The findings are consistent with a study by Israeli researchers which showed that children experienced more stress as a result of the pandemic, exhibited unhealthy social and dietary habits, and were even prone to higher rates of violence, the report said.
--IANS
rvt/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU