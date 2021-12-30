Omicron threat: Covid's global surge raises testing, quarantine alarm

-
ALSO READ
T20 WC, ENG vs SA Highlights: South Africa wins but out of semis race
ICC T20 WC, SA vs WI highlights: South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets
ICC T20 WC SA vs BAN highlights: South Africa outclass Bangladesh by 6 wkts
T20 WC AUS vs SA highlights: Stoinis' cameo helps Australia win by 5 wkts
Singapore lifts travel ban imposed on 10 African countries over Omicron
-
Global Covid-19 infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, the data showed on Wednesday, as the new Omicron variant raced out of control, keeping workers at home and overwhelming testing centres. Almost 900,000 cases were detected on average each day around the world between December 22-28, and the tally held over one million for the second day, with myriad countries posting new all-time highs over the past 24 hours, including the United States, Australia and many European nations. World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the circulation of the Delta and Omicron variants of coronavirus was creating a “tsunami of cases”. France, Britain, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Malta all registered a record number of new cases on Tuesday, while the average number of daily Covid-19 cases in the United States hit a record 265,427 over the past seven days, according to Bloomberg, on Wednesday.
The previous peak was a figure of 251,085 registered in early January, this year. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that 90 per cent of patients ending up in intensive care had not received booster vaccines, which medics say is the best protection against the infectious Omicron. “The Omicron variant continues to cause real problems, you’re seeing cases rising in hospitals, but it is obviously milder than the Delta variant,” Johnson said. New daily infections in Australia spiked to nearly 18,300 on Wednesday, eclipsing the previous pandemic high of around 11,300 hit a day earlier. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his country needed “a gear change” to manage overburdened laboratories, with long walk-in and drive-in queues. Testing bottlenecks have also built in European nations, including Spain where demand for free Covid-19 testing kits provided by Madrid’s regional government far outstripped, with long queues forming outside pharmacies. Italy was expected to relax some of its quarantine rules on Wednesday over fears the country will soon grind to a halt given how many people are having to self-isolate protectively, with cases doubling on Tuesday from a day earlier to 78,313. However, China showed no let up in its policy of zero tolerance to outbreaks, keeping 13 million people in the city of Xian under rigid lockdown for a seventh day as new Covid-19 infections persisted, with 151 cases reported on Tuesday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU