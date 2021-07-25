On Kargil Vijay Diwas's eve, CDS visits areas along LoC in Dras sector

-
ALSO READ
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
LAHDC of Leh and Kargil failed to submit accounts for audit, says CAG
We must move forward with 'Nation First, Always First' mantra: PM Modi
Ladakh coronavirus update: 165 new cases, 105 recoveries reported
-
The epic battles of Tololing, Tiger Hill and others were recalled and 559 lamps lit in a tribute to the martyrs at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass area of Ladakh as events to mark the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas commenced on Sunday in the presence of top military officers, family members of the army personnel and others.
President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Drass on Monday to pay homage at the Memorial, located on the foothills of theTololing.
A special meet recalling the many inspiring stories of Operation Vijay was organised by the Army at Lamochen near Drass early this morning which was attended by a number of military personnel including the gallantry award winners and families of Kargil War heroes
An account of the battles on Tololing, Tiger Hill, Pt 4875 and other prominent features of the daring feat achieved by the valiant soldiers of the Indian Army were narrated with these very landmarks visible to the audience as they were taken down memory lane, PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said.
At the Memorial, 559 lamps were lit, symbolic of the lives sacrificed for the nation, he said.
A fusion of military bands put up a display which was followed by a solemn 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony.
A memorial service was held where the attendees paid silent tribute to the fallen heroes with moist eyes.
Col Musavi said the last event of the day was 'A Twilight with Brave Hearts' with the soldiers at Polo Ground, Drass.
Later in the evening, a performance by the fusion band of Indian Army along with their lighted pipers was conducted, the PRO said.
He said the trailer of Captain Vikram Batra's biopic, 'Shershah' produced by Dharma Productions was also released and 'Maa Teri Kasam', a soulful and emotive song, conceptualised by Northern Command screened.
Batra sacrificed his life fighting Pakistani forces during the Kargil War in 1999 at the age of 24 and was posthumously awarded the highest wartime gallantry award -- the Param Vir Chakra
Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil.
The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly 'Mann ki baat' radio address, mentioned Kargil Vijay Diwas and asked the people of the country to pay tributes to those who made the nation proud in 1999.
General Bipin Rawat, #CDS visited #Dras Sector along #LineofControl & reviewed the prevailing security situation & operational preparedness. #CDS also interacted with troops and complimented them for their high morale & exhorted them to remain resolute and steadfast.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/YxYPHKS8E5— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 25, 2021
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU