JUST IN
Punjab records 2,131 incidents of farm fires, highest so far this season
Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi mosque dispute case on November 10
Wall clock, e-bike maker Oreva group at centre of Morbi bridge collapse
Uttar Pradesh plans to woo UK, France and Singapore for investor meet
Delhi records second-best air quality in October since 2015: CPCB data
More than 40% consumers did not opt for power subsidy, says Delhi govt
India donates $2.5 mn for education, healthcare of Palestinian refugees
UP to be data centre hub, Rs 20,000-crore investment target met: CM Yogi
PM Modi holds high-level review meeting on Gujarat's Morbi bridge disaster
Kerala govt enhances retirement age of state PSU employees to 60
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Parliamentary panel plans to discuss effect of rupee depreciation on trade
Business Standard

One farmer suicide every 8 hours: Maharashtra Congress president

He claimed at least one farmer was ending his life every eight hours in the state due to these woes

Topics
suicides

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

crime, police

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Monday said the Eknath Shinde government must be dismissed as it had become numb to the pain of farmers affected by heavy rains.

He claimed at least one farmer was ending his life every eight hours in the state due to these woes.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, he said crops like cotton, soybean, tur, corn had faced extensive damage, leaving cultivators deeply distressed.

"The state government led by (chief minister) Eknath Shinde and (Deputy CM) Devendra Fadnavis must be dismissed as it is numb to the woes of farmers, who are facing acute financial problems," he said.

"At present, on an average, one farmer is ending his life every eight hours. The state government has still not declared wet drought. Moreover, youth are angry that big projects are leaving the state," he alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on suicides

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 23:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.