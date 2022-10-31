One farmer suicide every 8 hours: Maharashtra Congress president

-
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Monday said the Eknath Shinde government must be dismissed as it had become numb to the pain of farmers affected by heavy rains.
He claimed at least one farmer was ending his life every eight hours in the state due to these woes.
Speaking to reporters after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, he said crops like cotton, soybean, tur, corn had faced extensive damage, leaving cultivators deeply distressed.
"The state government led by (chief minister) Eknath Shinde and (Deputy CM) Devendra Fadnavis must be dismissed as it is numb to the woes of farmers, who are facing acute financial problems," he said.
"At present, on an average, one farmer is ending his life every eight hours. The state government has still not declared wet drought. Moreover, youth are angry that big projects are leaving the state," he alleged.
First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 23:14 IST
