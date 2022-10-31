JUST IN
Business Standard

Uttar Pradesh plans to woo UK, France and Singapore for investor meet

Mauritius, Denmark, Mexico, and Thailand are also on the state's radar

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | France | Singapore

Virendra Singh Rawat  |  Lucknow 

Photo: Shutterstock
The state is targeting to attract private investments to the tune of Rs 10 trillion during the three-day summit in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh has partnered the United Kingdom, France, and Singapore as major countries for the proposed global investor summit scheduled in February next year.

The state is targeting to attract private investments to the tune of Rs 10 trillion during the three-day summit in Lucknow. The big-ticket event is expected to further the trillion-dollar economy agenda of the Yogi Adityanath government.

“We are making efforts to onboard other leading partner countries, including the US, Germany, Russia, Israel, Canada, the UAE, Netherlands, South Africa, Belgium, Brazil, and Australia,” a senior state government official said. Mauritius, Denmark, Mexico, and Thailand are also on the state's radar.

Meanwhile, the government is looking to unlock the potential of the non-resident Indians hailing from UP to derive a bigger pool of inward investments.

UP continues to avail help of Indian embassies and missions in these countries by sharing the information of prospective companies there and are looking to invest in the state. The state will showcase different sectors for securing investment, including defence and aerospace, information technology, data centres, food processing, manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism.

Moreover, the government is recasting industry-related policies to improve business environment in the state.

To ensure a seamless process with foreign investors and companies, the government is nominating nodal officers. Nearly 10,000 national and international delegates are expected to attend the summit.

The state Cabinet members are scheduled to visit different countries as part of roadshows all over the world to further build a momentum for the summit.

According to the tentative schedule, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and other senior ministers, will tour 21 cities in 19 countries to interact with the investors and big corporations.

The CM is likely to visit the US (New York), Thailand (Bangkok), Russia (Moscow) and Mauritius (Port Louis). Other cities on the itinerary include Paris (France), London (UK), San Francisco (USA), Toronto (Canada), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Singapore, Stockholm (Sweden), Tel Aviv (Israel), Tokyo (Japan), Seoul (South Korea), Munich (Germany), Sydney (Australia), Dubai and Abu Dhabi (UAE), Brussels (Belgium).

The UP Investor Summit 2018 had garnered a total investment of nearly Rs 4.68 trillion across different sectors.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 21:56 IST

